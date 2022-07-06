CicLAvia – South LA along Western Ave

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 13627 Chandler Blvd Español?. Welcome home to a quintessential Farmhouse nestled in the coveted Chandler Estates. Once entering this New Construction home you'll be greeted by the majestic evergreen tree and large fire pit while enjoying the exterior stone facade as 11-foot ceilings welcome you into the home. Featuring five-bedrooms & six-baths this designer done abode boasts key elements all through the bright and open floor plan filled with natural light that includes an expansive kitchen, living room with fireplace, and dining area perfect for the most discerning entertainer. Highly desirable indoor- outdoor living with glass sliding doors merge the interior spaces with the exterior offering an entertainers dream. The main floor also includes one en-suite bedroom while the remaining 3 en-suite bedrooms and primary suite can be found upstairs. The primary suite is outfitted with a large private balcony, fireplace, enormous bathroom, and a walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. A voice controlled smart home system controls speakers and lighting found throughout the main floor, primary suite, and outdoor living areas. The rear yard offers a pool, spa, and a generous barbecue area fit for many sun-soaked days and starry nights.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO