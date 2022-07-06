ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CicLAvia – South LA along Western Ave

On Sunday, July 10, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CicLAvia will open 3-miles of streets in South LA along Western Ave. between Exposition Blvd and Florence Ave, connecting the neighborhoods of Vermont Square, Harvard Park, Chesterfield Square, Exposition Park, and King Estates. For all ages and abilities, the public is...

13627 Chandler Blvd, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91401

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 13627 Chandler Blvd Español?. Welcome home to a quintessential Farmhouse nestled in the coveted Chandler Estates. Once entering this New Construction home you'll be greeted by the majestic evergreen tree and large fire pit while enjoying the exterior stone facade as 11-foot ceilings welcome you into the home. Featuring five-bedrooms & six-baths this designer done abode boasts key elements all through the bright and open floor plan filled with natural light that includes an expansive kitchen, living room with fireplace, and dining area perfect for the most discerning entertainer. Highly desirable indoor- outdoor living with glass sliding doors merge the interior spaces with the exterior offering an entertainers dream. The main floor also includes one en-suite bedroom while the remaining 3 en-suite bedrooms and primary suite can be found upstairs. The primary suite is outfitted with a large private balcony, fireplace, enormous bathroom, and a walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. A voice controlled smart home system controls speakers and lighting found throughout the main floor, primary suite, and outdoor living areas. The rear yard offers a pool, spa, and a generous barbecue area fit for many sun-soaked days and starry nights.
lafocusnewspaper.com

Ground Broken On 5.5 Mile Bike Path from South L.A. To Inglewood

South L.A.’s landscape is rapidly changing and new housing coupled with projects like Destination Crenshaw, the Metro Rail Line and South Los Angeles Rising—which received a $5 million grant last month to reduce litter and beautify neighborhood in South Los Angeles—are just part of the reason why.
13028 Central Avenue 201, Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA, 90250

Enjoy resort style living in the beautiful gated community of the Three Sixty at South Bay. This two bedroom, west facing Flats unit is in a central, quiet location within the property. The light and bright home offers a large open floor plan with a kitchen, living room, dining area and outdoor patio balcony. The rich and luxurious dark hardwood floors contrast perfectly with the white kitchen cabinets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, a breakfast peninsula with granite countertops and ample cabinetry for storage. The master suite has a large ensuite with a walk in closet and separate water closet. Plantation shutters throughout with a full laundry room and your own private 2 car tandem garage. Three Sixty at South Bay is a beautifully landscaped, gated community with easy access to LAX, Manhattan Beach and Playa Vista/Marina del Rey with a state-of- the art fitness center, two heated pools, sport court, three community rooms and two dog parks. Located in the highly rated Wiseburn School District including Da Vinci Charter Schools with a new high school.
Courthouse News Service

LA’s newest rail line nears completion

LOS ANGELES (CN) — On Friday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, congresswomen Karen Bass and Maxine Waters, and an assortment of elected officials in “dedicating” a new underground rail station in South LA. The station will connect the 8.5-mile, nearly completed K Line (formerly known as the Crenshaw Line) with the E Line (formerly the Expo Line).
NBC Los Angeles

Weekend: Sixth Street Viaduct Opening Fest

Welcome Back, Sixth Street Viaduct: Time can be like a bridge, when you think about it, and the time bridge we just crossed between the former "seismically-deficient" Sixth Street Viaduct and the brand-new one, which debuts with a two-day community celebration on July 9 and 10? It took over six years, and a lot of design, planning, creativity, and hard work to make happen. Now the stylish new DTLA span is in place and fans attached to the former viaduct (many Angelenos adored it) are invited to visit. July 9 is ticketed and sold out, do note, while July 10 is open to all. By the by, the viaduct replacement is "the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles."
1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting claims life of Rapper `Snoopy Blue’

LOS ANGELES – A man known as rapper Snoopy Blue was shot to death Saturday in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the...
7514 Quinn St, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90241

Don't miss out on this charming Orange Estates home! Property features a newly renovated kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, and incredible backyard. Not only is there a covered patio in the back yard, but also a detached studio which could be perfect for a gym, art studio, or a home office. The backyard is truly your own oasis complete with mature landscaping and beautiful well established flowers. One of the most desirable locations in Downey and only walking distance to Rio Hondo Golf Club, Furman Park, and Rio Hondo Elementary School.* Disclosure: One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a second living room *
2urbangirls.com

Gun violence claims another life in Los Angeles area

WILMINGTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death on a Wilmington-area sidewalk Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. at Watson Avenue and East L Street, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. The victim, believed about 20 years old, was standing on a sidewalk when...
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
