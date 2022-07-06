CicLAvia – South LA along Western Ave

Enjoy resort style living in the beautiful gated community of the Three Sixty at South Bay. This two bedroom, west facing Flats unit is in a central, quiet location within the property. The light and bright home offers a large open floor plan with a kitchen, living room, dining area and outdoor patio balcony. The rich and luxurious dark hardwood floors contrast perfectly with the white kitchen cabinets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, a breakfast peninsula with granite countertops and ample cabinetry for storage. The master suite has a large ensuite with a walk in closet and separate water closet. Plantation shutters throughout with a full laundry room and your own private 2 car tandem garage. Three Sixty at South Bay is a beautifully landscaped, gated community with easy access to LAX, Manhattan Beach and Playa Vista/Marina del Rey with a state-of- the art fitness center, two heated pools, sport court, three community rooms and two dog parks. Located in the highly rated Wiseburn School District including Da Vinci Charter Schools with a new high school.
