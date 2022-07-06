ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Federal Reserve tracker says US is in a recession

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — As the U.S. economy continues to fight back against pandemic disruptions and officials work to reign in persistent high inflation rates, some experts say there are signs that the country could already be in a recession. The Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank's GDPNow tracker, which is considered...

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Georgia home price growth exceeds 20% in May, deceleration on the horizon

Steeper mortgage rates and priced-out buyers paved the way to a slightly cooler housing market in Atlanta and other major cities this spring, hinting that the booming post-pandemic seller’s market may have an expiration date. Although the market appears to be shifting slightly in favor of buyers, aspiring U.S....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on its way, more than two years after the pandemic began.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Assassination of former prime minister shocks Japanese Americans in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hours after Friday’s assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, members of some Japanese American community and civic groups gathered at the Carter Center for what was supposed to be a joyous occasion. The gathering featured a ceremonial groundbreaking for the construction of...
ATLANTA, GA
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: The Varsity ‘considering’ redevelopment of Midtown property

Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Millions more available for rental assistance in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is trying to give away millions of public dollars to help families stave off potential evictions. "We don't want to be in a situation where we have to turn anyone away," said Byron Amos, after learning how difficult it has been to find the families who can qualify for the funds.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Personal Property Tax Audit for the Tax Assessors Office in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-74781 7/6 13 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
chainstoreage.com

North American Properties to begin redevelopment of Marietta shopping center

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has granted unanimous approval to North American Properties to move forward with its redevelopment of Avenue East Cobb, the Marietta, Ga., lifestyle center it acquired a year ago. Opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly outdoor centers in the nation, the 30-acre...
11Alive

City works to bring relief to Atlanta renters

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working to bring relief to renters facing a growing crisis. A housing crunch, plus the rising cost of rent, have left many tenants in a bind. District 5 City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari said because the state of Georgia tends to side with...
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Politico: Warnock may have skirted finance law

Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock may have run afoul of federal campaign finance laws. At issue is Warnock’s use of campaign funds to pay for attorneys to represent him in a lawsuit filed against Warnock by an Atlanta man, according to a story today in Politico. Warnock’s campaign contends that since he was serving in the Senate when the 2021 lawsuit was filed, and because Warnock was served at his Atlanta Senate office, the expenditure is legal.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Cobb County courts reinstate mask mandate

Cobb County, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb & Douglas Public Health reported that COVID has risen to the category of high community transmission in both Cobb and Douglas counties. Masks are currently being required in the Cobb County courthouse complex due to the rising level. The counties are also offering Pfizer...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

New real estate company to develop apartments on former food-truck lot

A newly created, Atlanta-focused multifamily investment firm recently broke ground on a 210-unit, class-A community at the site of the former Atlanta Food Truck Park on the Upper Westside. The Howell, as the development will be known, is located at 1850 Howell Mill Road. It will have one-, two- and...
ATLANTA, GA

