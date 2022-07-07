ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

21-year-old sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder

alachuachronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – Demetrius Aponcedeleon Hardy, 21, has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison following a nolo contendere plea to charges of Second Degree Murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and battery by a person detained in a jail...

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with pulling gun on neighbor during dog dispute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marcel Hernandez Ibanez, 30, was arrested early this morning after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute with a neighbor over a dog. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed disturbance last night at 7:23 p.m. at Mayfair Apartments (7600 block of SW 58th Lane). The victim reportedly said he was walking his dog when Hernandez Ibanez began arguing with him, saying his dog was a nuisance. The victim reportedly said that Hernandez Ibanez threatened to harm him and that Hernandez Ibanez reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun with white night sights that looked like a 9mm. The victim reportedly said Hernandez Ibanez’ finger was on the trigger, although the gun was pointed at the ground; he said he was in fear for his life, called 911, and left the area. Two other witnesses reportedly heard the dispute and confirmed the victim’s account, including hearing a click that could have been made by a gun, but they did not see the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Man receives sentence in 2020 death, home invasion

Daronte Williams-Vinson received the 25-year mandatory/minimum sentence on Thursday for a 2020 felony murder in the first degree after two accomplices were charged earlier this year. Williams-Vinson, 23, along with Anthony Byrd and Ricky Patrick Nubin, was also charged in October 2020 with home invasion robbery and conspiracy to commit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after stealing from elderly disabled customer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after stealing from an elderly disabled man at his place of work. 22-year-old Jaqwan Jackson was arrested Friday after stealing a phone from T-ROC, the company that sells phones inside of Walmart. Upon further investigation by Gainesville Police officers,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun near Clarence R. Kelly Community Center, but officers don’t believe he was involved in yesterday’s shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Justice McGlocking, 22, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. At 4:47 p.m. yesterday, law enforcement responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of the Clarence...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,000 from cash register over a month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Desmond Lawrence, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with stealing $1,171 from the Circle K at 7404 NE Waldo Road, where he was a clerk. A store manager reported to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office that Lawrence had been repeatedly taking money from the cash register while conducting “no sale” transactions. The manager reportedly provided documentation of 29 of these transactions between June 9 and July 7, 2022, and during that period the register was short a total of $1,171.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Cross City woman arrested for possession of meth

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross City police officers arrested a woman for drug possession during a special operation. 32-year-old Kimberly Downing, a town resident, was arrested Friday for meth possession after being pulled over during a traffic stop. Between Cross City Police Department, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway...
CROSS CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for multiple scooter thefts said he needed the scooters for “survival”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mijael Linares-Jimenez, 35, was arrested last night and charged with the theft of two scooters. The first victim reported that his scooter was stolen on June 20. The second victim reported that her scooter was stolen on June 23. The license plate reader database was checked for hits on the second license plate, and it showed that the same person had been driving the scooter all over southwest Gainesville since June 24. The man riding the scooter had several distinctive features, including facial hair; a ponytail/man-bun; and Adidas shoes with a “very unique” green, white, and black design.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#State
WCJB

Gadsden County man arrested on drug charges in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Akil Walden, 35, on State Road 93 at mile marker 378 on Thursday. Deputies originally pulled over the man from the town of Havana for window tinting violations. They searched his vehicle and found nine grams of weed and nearly...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with almost $400,000 of cocaine on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Akil Jabari Walden, 35, of Havana, FL, was arrested yesterday afternoon after he was pulled over on I-75 in Alachua County for illegal window tint and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy found cocaine with an estimated street value of $399,100. The deputy was assigned...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak. Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak. The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after stealing items from construction site

A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he stole over $200 worth of items from a home that was under construction. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to Hickory Course Pass in southeast Ocala in reference to a burglary that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lake City shooting suspect dies in ATV wreck

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man connected to a shooting in Columbia County died minutes later when he wrecked an ATV early Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 40-year-old Lake City resident was headed south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue on an ATV around 3:15 a.m. He veered off the roadway and went into a ditch.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Shooting suspect killed in ATV crash in Columbia County, troopers say

Minutes after a shooting early Friday morning in Columbia County, the suspect was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the shooting suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Lake City man, was driving an ATV around 3:15 a.m. when he went off the roadway while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue near Southwest Pinemount Road, went into a ditch and collided with a concrete block. Following the collision, the ATV continued traveling into a wooded area, where the operator was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped multiple times.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Suspected shooter dies in ATV crash outside Lake City

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man has died Friday morning after crashing his ATV in Columbia County. Investigators believe that at approximately 3:15 a.m., the 40-year-old driver from Lake City failed to negotiate a left turn while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue. The ATV left the right side of the roadway and landed in a ditch, which caused the front left of the ATV to collide with a concrete block.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two more more sentences handed down in jail voter registration case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dedrick De’ron Baldwin, 47, and Therris Lee Conney, Jr., 33, have each entered into plea deals to serve 364 days on charges of fraudulently voting and fraudulently registering to vote. Baldwin, who is serving a 12-year state prison sentence for negligent homicide, aggravated battery, and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dies, another seriously hurt after crash in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old woman died and a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the red Mitsubishi Eclipse they were riding in was traveling north on Northeast 21st Street when for...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager injured after allowing 9-year-old granddaughter to drive golf cart

A Villager was injured when she allowed her 9-year-old granddaughter to drive a golf cart. The granddaughter was at the wheel of the golf cart shortly before noon Wednesday on Ambrosia Place at Havana Trail near the Odell Recreation Center, according to a preliminary report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report indicated it was a rollover accident.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy