Central Pantry and DoorDash partner to deliver food to senior citizens. The Central Pantry in Columbia is partnering with DoorDash to bring food to neighbors who are 60 years old or older and live within 10 miles of the pantry. During the third week of each month, Central Pantry will organize and make deliveries to 50 households who call to schedule the service. Kayla Misera, the director of the Central Pantry, says the seniors who sign up will get produce boxes, a box of non-perishables and a box of perishable items.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO