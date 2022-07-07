ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrayan Bello's first big-league appearance is in the books. The Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospect made his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB announces NL, AL starters for 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

With the first half of the 2022 MLB season winding down, we now look ahead to the All-Star festivities. After it was announced earlier on Friday that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera would be Rob Manfred’s honorary selections for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium later this month, the starters for both the National League and American League have been revealed.
MLB
Sportsnaut

MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors entering July

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on free agency to the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered. The MLB lockout is over and now it’s time for the 2022 MLB season. We might...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
MLB

All-Star starters are set. Who made the cut?

The votes are in and the starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are set. The winners of the 2022 Chevrolet All-Star Ballot Finals were announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show on ESPN on Friday, rounding out the starting lineups for the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
NBC Sports

Kiké Hernandez's rehab stint paused, return to Red Sox delayed

The Boston Red Sox will have to wait a while longer for Kiké Hernandez's to return to the lineup. Hernandez has been on the injured list since June 8 due to a strained right hip flexor. He started his rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester on Friday but felt tightness in his hip after the game, causing his rehab to be put on pause as he returned to Boston for treatment Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Christian Arroyo costs Red Sox two runs with brutal blunder

One play in Friday night's game vs. the New York Yankees perfectly summed up the Boston Red Sox' recent struggles. The Red Sox trailed 5-2 in the third inning as the Yankees had runners on second and third with one out. Joey Gallo hit what should have been a routine flyout to right field, but what happened next was anything but routine.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What you need to know about Bruins' second-round pick Matthew Poitras

The Boston Bruins have made their first pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, and they targeted a huge position of need. Boston selected Guelph Storm center Matthew Poitras with the No. 54 overall pick (second round). Poitras is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He tallied 50 points (21 goals,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#First Mlb#
The Associated Press

Verdugo twice rallies Red Sox for 6-5 win over Yankees

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning two-run single that capped a three-run 10th, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees 6-5 Saturday night. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo had given the Yankees a 5-3 lead with RBI doubles in the 10th off Jake Diekman. “To keep fighting back and forth, it just felt like one of those games where it had to be us,” Verdugo said. “Tonight’s up there (for me), obviously, with how good the Yankees have been and the way the 10th inning went, getting down two runs.” Jeter Downs, a 23-year-old rookie infielder named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, had a run-scoring single in the bottom half off Wandy Peralta (2-2) for his first major league hit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Show Off Unique Handshake with LA Reporter

The Dodgers capped off their sweep of the visiting Rockies in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. Most of the night was out of the ordinary. Colorado plated the first run of the game on a throwing error from Gold Glove center fielder Cody Bellinger. LA tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch. The Dodgers struggled to score on José Ureña (4.73 career ERA). But in the end, Mookie Betts put a ball in play to secure the walk off win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Yankees pursuing ex-Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi

A familiar face could be rejoining the pennant race in the American League East. According to the New York Post, the Yankees and Royals have discussed a deal that would bring former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi to New York. The Yankees want to find an upgrade on outfielder Joey...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Watch: Jackie Bradley Jr. has eventful pitching debut in Sox-Yankees

The Boston Red Sox were all out of pitchers Friday night, so they turned to their hardest-throwing fielder. With the Red Sox trailing the New York Yankees by six runs entering the ninth inning at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora summoned outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to the mound to make his major-league pitching debut.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Avalanche sign goalie Alexandar Georgiev to 3-year deal

Alexander Georgiev signed a three-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, completing the final step toward making him the defending Stanley Cup champions ′ starting goaltender in their title defense. Georgiev’s contract is worth $10.2 million and carries an annual salary cap hit of $3.4 million. He replaces Cup winner Darcy Kuemper and is expected to play in tandem with veteran backup Pavel Francouz next season. Colorado acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday for third- and a fifth-round picks this year and a third-rounder in 2023. Asked Thursday night at the NHL draft if he expected Georgiev to start, general manager Joe Sakic replied: “We do, yeah. Yeah. That’s why we did it.”
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy