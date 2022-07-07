How Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning two-run single that capped a three-run 10th, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees 6-5 Saturday night. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo had given the Yankees a 5-3 lead with RBI doubles in the 10th off Jake Diekman. “To keep fighting back and forth, it just felt like one of those games where it had to be us,” Verdugo said. “Tonight’s up there (for me), obviously, with how good the Yankees have been and the way the 10th inning went, getting down two runs.” Jeter Downs, a 23-year-old rookie infielder named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, had a run-scoring single in the bottom half off Wandy Peralta (2-2) for his first major league hit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO