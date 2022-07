KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is a paw-ty for the pups at Knoxville’s first indoor dog park and beer garden. The Bark, which opened back in May at 601 Lamar Street in Knoxville, offers a place for both dogs and their owners to socialize. There are three different play spaces for dogs to enjoy in addition to an all-sizes outdoor play space. Some other facets of The Bark include a doggy daycare, dog training and, of course, a wide selection of beers and seltzers for humans. The Bark hosts a number of different events including beer tastings, Foamy Fridays, and dog prom to name a few.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO