House fire put out in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house fire has been put out in the 900 block of Osprey Point Lane in West Knox County.

Rural Metro responded to the fire at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday night. Crews on the scene saw fire coming from two windows. The occupant of the home was next door. They and the neighbors told Rural Metro they saw lots of lightning right before someone driving in the area stopped to investigate the smoke.

No one was injured in the fire and the major damage was contained to the room of origin. However, heavy smoke damage was found throughout the first floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.