Wauwatosa Common Council approves funding for new public park, Muellner Building renovations

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Wauwatosa Common Council recently approved $4 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new public park and for renovations to the Muellner Building.

The new city park will be on the southeast corner of 116th and Gilbert. The plan includes walking trails, a sledding hill, a playground, a pavilion, and a mountain bike pump track. The overall estimated cost to construct the park is $3.8 million.

The city says its next step is to hire a design and engineering firm. This includes public input so the public can participate in the design process.

The Muellner Building was last renovated in 1999 and needs interior and exterior repairs. This includes tuck pointing, painting, roofing, windows, doors, and fascia. The interior renovations include the public restroom facilities, flooring, wall finishes, ceiling repair, and lighting throughout the facility, the city said in a statement. The Council approved $2 million in funding for the project.

The next step for renovations is to hire an architect to finish final design work. This includes input from stakeholders like the Senior Club and others who use the facility.

