Aaron Rodgers’ first tattoo has the internet captivated and confused

By Jovita Trujillo
 3 days ago

Aaron Rodgers waited 38 years to get his first tattoo, and it’s huge. On Wednesday the NFL player shared a gallery of photos showing off the fresh ink on his forearm with his 2 million followers and it has the internet captivated, but confused, over what it could all mean. “Aaron Rodgers” has been trending in the United States on Twitter, with an array of reactions.

According to Rodgers, who recently split from Shailene Woodley , there is a “deep” meaning behind every element. “There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry,” the proud tatted athlete wrote in the caption. Rodger’s followers left supportive comments like, “wow, that looks incredible!! can’t wait to hear the story behind each element.” But Twitter has been having some fun with the new ink, “some chick told Aaron Rodgers he was an aquamarine rising sun and the rest is history,” one person tweeted.

We will have to wait and see the story behind all his ink, but check out some of the funniest reactions about his Tattoo below:





