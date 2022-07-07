CNN's Kaitlan Collins elected to serve as White House Correspondents' Association president

CNN's Kaitlan Collins has been elected to serve as president of the White House Correspondents' Association for the 2024-25 cycle.

Collins, who became CNN's chief White House correspondent at the start of the Biden administration, won with 240 votes over the 201 received by USA Today's Francesca Chambers on Wednesday.

"A huge thanks to my fellow members of the White House Correspondents’ Association for this vote of confidence," Collins tweeted. "I am honored, humbled and ready to get to work!"

Collins will replace NBC News correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, who is set to lead the association from 2023-24. CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy is the association's current president and will be replaced by NPR correspondent Tamara Keith next year.

Collins, who is originally from Alabama, got her start in professional journalism at the conservative news outlet the Daily Caller, where she initially led the publication's entertainment news. The Daily Caller promoted Collins to White House correspondent at the outset of the Trump administration.

Collins said she notched her first big story during the Trump administration in 2017.

“I’d been at CNN for like a month covering the White House when Sean Spicer got fired and Anthony Scaramucci got hired," Collins told the Washingtonian. "I remember it being this crazy day at the White House with all of these changes happening in such a public fashion. That was the moment that I understood just how crazy covering the Trump administration was going to be."

Collins's election victory came nearly three months after she was named among the Washingtonian's Washington women in journalism award recipients for 2022.