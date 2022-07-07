ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

2 displaced after dual house fire on Lankford Highway

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have been displaced following a double residential structure fire in Accomack County.

According to Parksley Volunteer Fire Company Inc., the call came in just before 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 17000 section of Lankford Highway.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, crews reported seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home as well as a second structure engulfed in flames. Several departments were called to assist with the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMMre_0gX4LC4E00
Photo courtesy Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

A defensive attack was used on the fully engulfed structure and the second house was able to be extinguished from the inside. The fire was marked under control around 8:48 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and the American Red Cross is currently working to assist the two occupants with lodging.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

