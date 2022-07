Listed by Jodi Mouchett with John L Scott, Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. PERRY DISTRICT!! Come check out this great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is just 2 blocks from the heart of the Perry District. New carpet, paint, trim and hot water heater. All appliances included. Newer gas forced air furnace. Driveway access to the back yard where it maybe possible to add a garage/shop. Home is ready for you to add your personal touches and gain equity. Main floor laundry.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO