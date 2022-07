If you own a dog, you understand just how complex a process something like a potty break can be. There is no simple "run outside and do your business" here. A good potty break is like a well-written symphony: There are layers and nuance. Things must be smelled. There are noises to investigate and maybe dog friends 1 mile away to be barked at. Perimeters must be checked and zoomies must be zoomed.

