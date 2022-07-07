Alligator found in Wisconsin lake

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on the Fox River near Oshkosh on Saturday evening. According to a release, around 10 p.m. a two-story party boat and a powerboat collided on the Fox River between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
MILWAUKEE — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says she’s learning new details about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park shooting and his time in Madison just hours after the parade shooting. “I think we were very close,” Rhodes-Conway said about the potential for a second attack. “And I...
(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
N.M. — The search and rescue teams of the White White Sands National Park in New Mexico discovered a deceased male that has been identified as 27-year-old Brad Utegaar from Wausau, Wisconsin. Utegaar went missing on July 3 and his car was found two days later in The...
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says it's still searching for a driver and group of passengers after a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River. The crash happened on the Fox River just before 10 p.m. Saturday between the Oregon St. bridge and Wisconsin St. bridge in Oshkosh.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A rescheduled Fourth of July celebration in Waukesha brought people together Saturday night, July 9. Beyond fireworks, there was something else lighting up Lowell Park – "Waukesha Strong" bracelets to remember those who couldn't be there after a different holiday's tragedy. "I’m looking forward to really...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office located an 83-year-old man who was missing for more than 8 hours by using a drone. Deputies say that without the use of the drone that it would have been ‘highly unlikely’ that the man would have been found before nightfall.
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy rain and severe weather played a role in the collapse of the Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin Sports Complex, which had as many as 50 people inside. According to the New Berlin Police Department, on July 5 around 7:45 p.m., crews were sent to...
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Here's a warning for anyone hoping to cool off at the beach. We're learning that four area beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria levels. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says beaches in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha are not safe for swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli.
FRIDAY 7/8/2022 1:52 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,529,935 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,164 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN — Wisconsinites who love dreamy pursuits like staring at the moon on a summer night will be in for a treat early next week with the full buck moon. The July supermoon will be the biggest and brightest of the year. It’s set to reach peak illumination at 1:39 pm on Wednesday, but it will be well below the horizon when that happens. To see it rise, plan on looking toward the southeast sky just before sunset. The moon will rise that evening around 7:42 pm.
If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
MILWAUKEE — Loved ones remembered the woman who helped develop Summerfest into one of Milwaukee's biggest attractions. Elizabeth "Bo" Black was synonymous with the Big Gig. She ran Summerfest for 19 years. One of the people at the memorial Mass on Saturday was retired WISN 12 News anchor Kathy...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A July 3rd fireworks display in Menomonee Falls turns deadly. For the past few years, Ben and Emily Reimers have been core members of the Falls Baptist Church – arriving as students and eventually becoming teachers. "Quiet, but very loving servants of the Lord," said...
