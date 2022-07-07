NPD unveils structural changes in response to significant officer shortage

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- Three people were injured in a shooting on Long Island on Sunday.It happened around 5 p.m. at the Mansion at Glen Cove, a hotel on Dosoris Lane.Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck tells CBS2 three people were shot during a private pool party.All three victims suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK. One of the victims was handling security at the event."Apparently there was a private party here today and there was a very large number of people here, and from what I understand, some kind of a fight ensued and three people were shot," Panzenbeck said.Police are still searching for the suspect.

