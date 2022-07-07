ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

NPD unveils structural changes in response to significant officer shortage

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. NPD unveils structural changes in response to significant …. Williamsburg man who entered Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads …. Johnson resigns but remains UK prime minister for …. Buy a home: Tips...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

3 injured in shooting during party at Glen Cove hotel

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- Three people were injured in a shooting on Long Island on Sunday.It happened around 5 p.m. at the Mansion at Glen Cove, a hotel on Dosoris Lane.Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck tells CBS2 three people were shot during a private pool party.All three victims suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK. One of the victims was handling security at the event."Apparently there was a private party here today and there was a very large number of people here, and from what I understand, some kind of a fight ensued and three people were shot," Panzenbeck said.Police are still searching for the suspect.
GLEN COVE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy