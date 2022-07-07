Why Mike Grier's Hiring as First Black General Manager Made NHL History

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter A.J. Pollock hit a tiebreaking two-out RBI single in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Sunday for their second straight win. Pollock’s hit got past the reach of second baseman Jonathan Schoop to score Luis Robert from second and put Chicago ahead 3-2. Eloy Jiménez followed with an RBI single to make it 4-2. Both hits were off reliever Gregory Soto. The runs were both unearned. Robert reached second with two outs when left fielder Robbie Grossman struggled with the sun in his eyes and the ball dropped off the heel of his glove for an error. Jose Abreu was intentionally walked before Pollock’s hit. Gavin Sheets homered and had two hits for the second straight game. His solo shot in the sixth tied it at 2. Yoan Moncada had an RBI single in the fifth.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 46 MINUTES AGO