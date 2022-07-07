ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud shooting: 4 people hurt including teen boy

By FOX 9 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - There is no lingering threat to the public after a shooting in St. Cloud, Minnesota left four people hurt Wednesday evening. Officers responded around 5:47 p.m. for the report of a shooting near 6th...

