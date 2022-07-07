Trend: Using crypto currency in Real Estate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Las Vegas residents are using cryptocurrency to buy and sell property.

Yelena Brezhneva-Horton, a Global Real Estate Advisor with RealOpen says using crypto in the housing market is the cutting edge of financial transactions.

"The market is cooling off, we all have seen that Bitcoins and Crypto currencies values are dropping and that creates a pool of buyers that would like to roll their cryptocurrency into the real estate industry," Brezhneva-Horton said.

Crypto is a form of money that exists virtually with technology helping to secure transactions.

Brezhneva-Horton said using cryptocurrency is much different than the conventional way of financing your home.