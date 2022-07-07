Kobans Restaurant in Niagara Falls closing after 42 years

After 42 years, Kobans Restaurant in Niagara Falls is closing.

The restaurant started when Ronald and Dorothy Koban agreed to buy their daughter, Marsha Frost, a restaurant if she finished culinary school.

Through hard work and dedication to the community, Kobans Restaurant became loved by many.

“We thank all of our patrons and workers whole heartily for all the years of love and support,” the families said in a statement on Facebook.

Kobans Restaurant invites everyone to join them on Friday, July 8th and Saturday, July 9th for one final meal at the restaurant.