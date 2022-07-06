Lock and Dam Park shooting update

The man who shot three people at the Lock and Dam Park Sunday was meeting a woman who was heard screaming at the shooter in an attempt to stop the violence. Police are actively reviewing video from the campground and have observed two vehicles leaving the park shortly after the incident;...
TWO young brothers have been found dead at a lake alongside their 22-year-old sister with cops saying they "have not ruled out foul play." The three siblings tragically died after an apparent drowning incident at a Georgia lake on Thursday night. Lincoln County officials responded to a possible drowning event...
A Kentucky man was charged Friday with several counts of "murder of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, and assaulting a service animal," Fox News reports. Lance Storz, 49, reportedly opened fire on police Thursday night as they attempted to serve a domestic violence warrant, killing three officers and a K9 and wounding three officers and a civilian. The officers who died in the shootout have been identified as Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy William Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
A Georgia mom is behind bars after authorities allege she fatally stabbed three of her children during a house fire. According to a Paulding County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies and firefighters responded to a domestic disturbance and fire at a Rockmart, Ga., home on Friday night. Authorities determined seven...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has revealed surveillance footage showing a car speeding away following the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones. "The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th," the GBI said in a statement. "Elbert County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to discover the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure."
A young Georgia mother is dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly lured her to an apartment complex to meet up with his current girlfriend where she was ambushed and killed, police said. On May 25, De'ja McCrary was killed when she drove to the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton — allegedly...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a new video late Thursday in the hopes it may help find the person who planted the explosive early Wednesday morning that took down part of the Georgia Guidestones, a monument despised by some far-right conspiracists. The blurry video shows the suspect running to and from the monument. One vertical slab that held up the structure was damaged in the explosion but officials said they had to destroy the entire thing because it was an “unsafe environment for investigators to search.” Other videos previously released by the GBI showed the actual explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after. The Guidestones have been the subject of several right-wing conspiracy theories. For example, the tablets are inscribed with a series of admonitions, including a call to keep the global population under 500 million, which InfoWars chief Alex Jones has taken as proof of an elite plot to kill off humanity.
A Georgia inmate who murdered two corrections officers during an escape from a prison transport bus in 2017 was sentenced to death this week. Ricky Dubose, 29, was found guilty of murder and other charges on Monday and a jury unanimously agreed on the death sentence on Thursday. Prosecutors said...
A Walgreens employee from Colorado was arrested and charged with the murder of his 17-year-old coworker who had previously rejected his advances and had complained about making her feel uncomfortable. Joshua Johnson, 28, was detained on June 12 by state troopers about 100 miles outside Colorado Springs on June 12,...
Sasha Samsudean’s job in Orlando, Florida was all about making connections: She linked people looking for apartments with potential homes. It was a perfect fit for the energetic and outgoing 27-year-old. But on October 17, 2015, her life came to a shocking end following a night out with friends.
A Georgia woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed three of her children to death during a house fire on Friday. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on Friday about a domestic disturbance and house fire. Upon arrival, officials found seven children inside the home, two of whom were pronounced dead on the scene after their mother, Darlene Brister, 40, reportedly stabbed them as the house was burning down.
Police have released a chilling surveillance video of the moment a 7-Eleven double homicide suspect walked into the convenience store with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other.The suspect killed two store employees after walking into the 7-Eleven at 11.36pm on 15 June. The incident took place at the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway in Virginia.Newport News police chief Steve Drew said he hoped someone would recognise the suspect from the surveillance video.“My hope is that it generates some conversation when people take a hard look at that,” Mr Drew said.“Someone might recognise something:...
The family of Emmett Till, a black teenager who was kidnapped and lynched in 1955, is calling on Mississippi police to arrest the woman linked to his killing after finding an unserved warrant. A search group with the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation found the warrant inside a file folder that...
Anaheim police Friday asked for the public’s help catching a suspect who shoved an explosive into the home of a woman, injuring her. Police were called about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the 8000 block of East Far Canyon Way regarding the explosion, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.
Comments / 0