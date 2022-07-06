ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lock and Dam Park shooting update

 2 days ago

The man who shot three people at the Lock and Dam Park Sunday was meeting a woman who was heard screaming at the shooter in an attempt to stop the violence. Police are actively reviewing video from the campground and have observed two vehicles leaving the park shortly after the incident;...

The Week

Kentucky man charged with murder after shootout that left 3 cops and a K9 dead

A Kentucky man was charged Friday with several counts of "murder of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, and assaulting a service animal," Fox News reports. Lance Storz, 49, reportedly opened fire on police Thursday night as they attempted to serve a domestic violence warrant, killing three officers and a K9 and wounding three officers and a civilian. The officers who died in the shootout have been identified as Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy William Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Newsweek

Georgia Guidestones Explosion Videos Reveal How Monument Was Destroyed

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has revealed surveillance footage showing a car speeding away following the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones. "The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th," the GBI said in a statement. "Elbert County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to discover the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure."
ELBERTON, GA
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Suspect Quickly Planting Explosives at Georgia Guidestones

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a new video late Thursday in the hopes it may help find the person who planted the explosive early Wednesday morning that took down part of the Georgia Guidestones, a monument despised by some far-right conspiracists. The blurry video shows the suspect running to and from the monument. One vertical slab that held up the structure was damaged in the explosion but officials said they had to destroy the entire thing because it was an “unsafe environment for investigators to search.” Other videos previously released by the GBI showed the actual explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after. The Guidestones have been the subject of several right-wing conspiracy theories. For example, the tablets are inscribed with a series of admonitions, including a call to keep the global population under 500 million, which InfoWars chief Alex Jones has taken as proof of an elite plot to kill off humanity.
GEORGIA STATE
Public Safety
Cars
Complex

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing 3 of Her Children During House Fire

A Georgia woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed three of her children to death during a house fire on Friday. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on Friday about a domestic disturbance and house fire. Upon arrival, officials found seven children inside the home, two of whom were pronounced dead on the scene after their mother, Darlene Brister, 40, reportedly stabbed them as the house was burning down.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Police release chilling video of man wanted for 7-Eleven double killing in Virginia

Police have released a chilling surveillance video of the moment a 7-Eleven double homicide suspect walked into the convenience store with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other.The suspect killed two store employees after walking into the 7-Eleven at 11.36pm on 15 June. The incident took place at the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway in Virginia.Newport News police chief Steve Drew said he hoped someone would recognise the suspect from the surveillance video.“My hope is that it generates some conversation when people take a hard look at that,” Mr Drew said.“Someone might recognise something:...
PUBLIC SAFETY

