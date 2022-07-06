Lock and Dam Park shooting update

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a new video late Thursday in the hopes it may help find the person who planted the explosive early Wednesday morning that took down part of the Georgia Guidestones, a monument despised by some far-right conspiracists. The blurry video shows the suspect running to and from the monument. One vertical slab that held up the structure was damaged in the explosion but officials said they had to destroy the entire thing because it was an “unsafe environment for investigators to search.” Other videos previously released by the GBI showed the actual explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after. The Guidestones have been the subject of several right-wing conspiracy theories. For example, the tablets are inscribed with a series of admonitions, including a call to keep the global population under 500 million, which InfoWars chief Alex Jones has taken as proof of an elite plot to kill off humanity.

