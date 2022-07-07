ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Photos: New self-cleaning restrooms open at Plaza

By Tarmo Hannula
pajaronian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew public self-cleaning restrooms—featuring two stalls—opened...

pajaronian.com

Comments / 2

Gilroy Dispatch

City approves temporary Santa Teresa fire station

City officials, tired of waiting for a clause in an agreement with a housing developer to trigger, are moving forward with a temporary fire station to cover the hundreds of new homes being built along Santa Teresa Boulevard. The Gilroy City Council on July 5 unanimously approved $344,000 in funding...
GILROY, CA
point2homes.com

6209 White Moonstone Court , San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95123

Upgraded luxury townhome directly across from the lush community garden beds with a fenced in patio to greet guests.Newer home with tons of upgrades; hardwood Floors, blackout shades, and upgraded soft close cabinets throughout, chrome fixtures throughout. The kitchen features granite slab counters, large island with bar seating, pantry, gas stove and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Large primary suite has an upgraded bathroom with European-style maple a huge walk in closet, and a separate shower with clear glass enclosure and tile surround. Downstairs bed and bath perfect for when friends/family stay over. Enjoy dual-zone heating and air-conditioning, a 2 car garage with plentiful storage new roller, and an oversized outdoor balcony on the second floor. Community offers a clubhouse w/ pool, spa, gym, and more. Easy access to parks, shopping, entertainment, and freeways.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

2546 Heron CT, San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95133

Desirable Creekside Station home on tree lined street for sale! Built in 2006, this gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1,432sq Taylor Woodrow home boasts brand new painted interior, carpets, Whirlpool over-the-range vented microwave & stove range, and updated LED recessed lighting, networked throughout. Double sink master bedroom, private 2nd floor balcony and a finished tandem 2-car garage. Located in a private community w/ park and BBQ area. Walking distance to Penitencia park, light rail, shopping, public library and a 5 minute drive to San Jose Historical Alum Rock Park. Close to light rail and the new Berryessa BART station and highway 680 is just a 2-minute drive. Close proximity to major employers (Adobe, Zoom, Google and Apple campus). Original owner. Come see!
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Cal Fire responding to vegetation fire in north San Benito County

A vegetation fire on Brook Hollow near Hudner Lane, a mile north of the Highway 25 and 156 intersection, in San Benito County has burned about 4 acres. According to Cal Fire, the forward progress was stopped around 1 p.m. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. and Hollister Fire Department are assisting in the efforts.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Watsonville, CA
Government
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Government
benitolink.com

Gated senior community has Cannery Club grand opening

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Twin Oaks Hollister on July 8 for the grand opening of the Cannery Club, a new multi-purpose recreation facility built for the residents of the gated adult community. “We have named this new clubhouse ‘The Cannery Club’ in...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Family of Aptos High student killed in campus stabbing sues PVUSD

APTOS—The family of the Aptos High School student who died last year after he was stabbed during an on-campus attack has sued Pajaro Valley Unified School District, claiming that the district failed in its duty to protect its students. The lawsuit, filed July 7 by attorney Charles Tony Piccuta,...
APTOS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Toolbox July 7-13: A classic car show, homeless solutions and more.

What does the five-year Lead Me Home plan entail and can we implement real solutions? Find out at this summit on homelessness, which includes discussions on encampments, the latest homeless census data and housing vouchers. Speakers include the state “homeless czar,” Dhakshike Wickrema. 9am-1pm Thursday, July 14. Virtual...
SEASIDE, CA
pajaronian.com

County’s new Public Defender office begins operations

SANTA CRUZ—Santa Cruz County’s new Public Defender office began operations on July 1, and the department’s roughly 60 employees celebrated the occasion with a barbecue in the backyard of its May Avenue headquarters. The new office includes an increased number of attorneys, in addition to a team...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Press Banner

Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek Deliver Classic Spectacles for Fourth

Last year, Scotts Valley was the envy of Santa Cruz County and South Bay regions, holding a Fourth of July parade when almost no other locale was able to pull one-off. This year, as communities like Boulder Creek brought theirs back, now that Covid-19 death rates have dropped, when Scotts Valley went to book vendors, they were already locked down.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
Silicon Valley

Affordable homes near downtown San Jose approach construction launch

SAN JOSE — A residential complex near downtown San Jose set to consist of scores of affordable homes is slated to begin construction within weeks now that the project has navigated past some key milestones. Roosevelt Park Apartments should start construction within weeks and is expected to be completed...
SAN JOSE, CA
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

Teen girl robbed while riding bicycle in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Police in Palo Alto are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a 16-year-old girl as she rode her bike. The robbery occurred Friday at around 1:30 p.m. on Embarcadero Road near El Camino Real, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. Police said a male suspect pushed...
PALO ALTO, CA
pajaronian.com

Granite Construction celebrates 100 years

WATSONVILLE—It has been one century since Granite Construction was founded, and since then it has become a construction juggernaut, with subsidiaries throughout the U.S. and projects that include dams, interstate highways, airport runways and skyscrapers. The company celebrated its centennial birthday on June 23 at its Beach Street headquarters,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Sunnyvale, Santa Clara Neighborhoods to Get Mosquito Spraying Next Week

Santa Clara vector control crews are planning to spray insecticide next week in some Sunnyvale and Santa Clara neighborhoods, following the recent discovery of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. Using truck-mounted foggers, the Santa Clara Vector Control District is set to treat targeted ZIP codes: 94085, 94086, 94087 and 95051. The...
SANTA CLARA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Seaside to discuss an end to safe and sane, but illegal fireworks are the real problem.

Sara Rubin here, hoping to get caught up on sleep tonight after the sonic booms of Monday night, July Fourth, kept me awake well into the night. Illegal fireworks have become something of an expectation, particularly in Salinas, Seaside (where I live) and parts of North County. A few of us gathered on my back patio around 8:30pm to watch the Seaside show—hundreds of aerial fireworks, seeming to compete with each other for height, for style, for sound effects, went off in every direction we could see.
SEASIDE, CA

