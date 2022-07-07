Photos: New self-cleaning restrooms open at Plaza

Upgraded luxury townhome directly across from the lush community garden beds with a fenced in patio to greet guests.Newer home with tons of upgrades; hardwood Floors, blackout shades, and upgraded soft close cabinets throughout, chrome fixtures throughout. The kitchen features granite slab counters, large island with bar seating, pantry, gas stove and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Large primary suite has an upgraded bathroom with European-style maple a huge walk in closet, and a separate shower with clear glass enclosure and tile surround. Downstairs bed and bath perfect for when friends/family stay over. Enjoy dual-zone heating and air-conditioning, a 2 car garage with plentiful storage new roller, and an oversized outdoor balcony on the second floor. Community offers a clubhouse w/ pool, spa, gym, and more. Easy access to parks, shopping, entertainment, and freeways.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO