Central Texas firefighters, Texas A&M Forest Service battle brush fire in Coryell County

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
The Texas A&M Forest Service is providing mutual aid to battle a brush fire in Coryell County on FM 107 near FM 1996.

The Post Oak Fire began to spread around 3 p.m. near Oglesby and has threatened two structures so far, according to officials. The Gatesville Fire Department with "numerous other county fire departments and other state resources," said it is responding to the brush fire at this time.

"FM 107 is closed to all non emergency vehicles," said the Gatesville Fire Department. "Please avoid the area."

The fire is 20 percent contained at this time, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

