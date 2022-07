Four contestants will compete to be named the 2022 Burleson County Fair Queen. This year’s candidates are Kylan Canon, Alexis Macik, Hope Savage and Jalynn Urbanosky. The Burleson County Fair, with a theme of “Back in the Saddle”, runs September 17-24. The fair opens with the parade through downtown Caldwell on the 17th, followed by the Fair Queen and Little Miss Contests on the 18th.

BURLESON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO