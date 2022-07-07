Flood Warning issued for Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Northern Livingston; Southern Livingston; St. James; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ascension, northern St. James, southwestern Livingston, east central Iberville, south central East Baton Rouge and northeastern Assumption Parishes through 445 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gonzales, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Old Jefferson, Geismar, Prairieville, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Inniswold and Gardere. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 163 and 194. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
