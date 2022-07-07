ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koochiching County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Koochiching; St. Louis FLOOD WARNING...

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin, Pine, southern Carlton, southwestern Bayfield, southern Douglas, northern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Holyoke, to near McGrath, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Dairyland around 420 PM CDT. Solon Springs around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Sandstone, Wascott, Askov, Gordon, Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area and Duxbury. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, St. James, Upper Lafourche, Western Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Assumption; St. James; Upper Lafourche; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Ascension, southwestern St. James, northwestern Lafourche and Assumption Parishes through 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Napoleonville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Supreme, Paincourtville, Labadieville, Belle Rose and Chackbay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Ascension, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Northern Livingston; Southern Livingston; St. James; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ascension, northern St. James, southwestern Livingston, east central Iberville, south central East Baton Rouge and northeastern Assumption Parishes through 445 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gonzales, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Old Jefferson, Geismar, Prairieville, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Inniswold and Gardere. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 163 and 194. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Heat Advisory issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Coosa; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lowndes; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CHILTON COOSA DALLAS FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LOWNDES MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

