Orangeburg County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Orangeburg, Southeastern Orangeburg by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colleton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast South Carolina, including the following county, Colleton. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 617 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that between 3 and 4 inches of rain has fallen across the Walterboro area this afternoon. The Colleton County 911 center reported numerous roadways barricaded or impassable due to flood waters. These roads include North Memorial, Belles Highway, roads along Ireland Creek in Downtown Walterboro, East Washington, Hampton Street and Robertson. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in flooding to continue until 715 PM. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Walterboro, Colleton Medical Center, Lowcountry Regional Airport and Thayer.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dorchester FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast South Carolina, including the following counties, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 447 PM EDT, thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall were located from West Ashely across to Ravenel. Since 4 PM Doppler Radar has indicated that 3 to 4 inches have fallen between Ravenel and Rantowles. Additional showers and thunderstorms will pass over this area by 545 PM, resulting in an additional 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain. Rapid rises have been observed at Church Creek near West Ashely where 2.08 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, West Ashley, I-26/I-526 Interchange, Downtown Charleston, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Daniel Island, Johns Island, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, Magnolia Gardens, Charleston Airport, Don Holt Bridge, Shadowmoss, Lambs, Westmoreland Bridge, Citadel Mall and Archdale.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Jasper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF HAMPTON ALLENDALE AND JASPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Edgefield FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following counties, in east central Georgia, Columbia, McDuffie and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken and Edgefield. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Fort Gordon, Martinez, Augusta, Belvedere, Clearwater, Harlem, Riverwood, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Augusta Mall, Appling, South Augusta, Daniel Field, Augusta National Golf Club, Summerville, Glendale and Midtown. - This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 172 and 201. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Saint George, SC
Branchville, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aiken by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Aiken FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following counties, in east central Georgia, Columbia, McDuffie and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken and Edgefield. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Fort Gordon, Martinez, Augusta, Belvedere, Clearwater, Harlem, Riverwood, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Augusta Mall, Appling, South Augusta, Daniel Field, Augusta National Golf Club, Summerville, Glendale and Midtown. - This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 172 and 201. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Colleton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bears Bluff, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Edisto Beach, Johns Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Bennetts Point, Edisto Island and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walterboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Summerville, Walterboro, Givhans Ferry State Park, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Cottageville, Round O, Givhans, Jedburg, Jacksonboro, Ashepoo and Knightsville. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 185 and 192. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 55 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Community Policy