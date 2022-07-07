ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

F Lorenzo Insigne (calf) to have Toronto FC debut delayed

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZBNz_0gX4GGCp00

The highly anticipated debut of Lorenzo Insigne with Toronto FC will have to wait another two weeks, as the Italian national team’s forward deals with a calf strain.

Insigne, 31, reached a deal with Toronto FC in January to join the club once the Serie A season was completed. He played 11 seasons with Napoli, which finished third in the league standings this past season.

The Reds were expected to debut Insigne on Saturday in a home game against the San Jose Earthquakes. After a minor injury in practice with his new club, he is now expected to miss the next three games and is targeting a debut with the club on July 23 at home against Charlotte FC.

In 337 Serie A league games with Napoli, the Naples, Italy, native scored 96 goals. He has added 10 goals in 54 games with Italy’s national team.

Insigne’s four-year deal through 2026 with Toronto FC as a designated player officially began Friday. He reportedly will make $15 million per season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
Giacomo Vrioni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto Fc#Charlotte Fc#Italian#Reds#The San Jose Earthquakes#Serie#Epl#Revolution#Juventus
Sportsnaut

Reds aim to finish homestand with sweep of Rays

The Cincinnati Reds look to continue their magical ride against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays and complete the three-game series sweep when the two teams meet Sunday. The Reds earned their second straight 10-inning win Saturday when they scored twice in the bottom of the 10th to beat the Rays, who conclude their 11-game road trip in Cincinnati. The Rays are 5-5 in their first 10 games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportsnaut

Ethan Finlay puts Austin FC past Atlanta

Ethan Finlay recorded a goal and an assist within the first 17 minutes, and Sebastian Driussi scored his 11th goal of the season as Austin FC won its fourth straight road match 3-0 over struggling Atlanta United FC on Saturday night. Even with Driussi and fellow star Maximiliano Urruti sitting...
ATLANTA, GA
Sportsnaut

Blue Jays expected to look to bullpen in finale vs. Mariners

Kevin Gausman apparently won’t be ready to start Sunday afternoon when the Toronto Blue Jays wrap up a four-game series in Seattle. That means the Blue Jays will have to rely on their bullpen to help them avoid a sweep at T-Mobile Park. They did not announce a starter for Sunday’s series finale.
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy