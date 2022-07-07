F Lorenzo Insigne (calf) to have Toronto FC debut delayed

The highly anticipated debut of Lorenzo Insigne with Toronto FC will have to wait another two weeks, as the Italian national team’s forward deals with a calf strain.

Insigne, 31, reached a deal with Toronto FC in January to join the club once the Serie A season was completed. He played 11 seasons with Napoli, which finished third in the league standings this past season.

The Reds were expected to debut Insigne on Saturday in a home game against the San Jose Earthquakes. After a minor injury in practice with his new club, he is now expected to miss the next three games and is targeting a debut with the club on July 23 at home against Charlotte FC.

In 337 Serie A league games with Napoli, the Naples, Italy, native scored 96 goals. He has added 10 goals in 54 games with Italy’s national team.

Insigne’s four-year deal through 2026 with Toronto FC as a designated player officially began Friday. He reportedly will make $15 million per season.

–Field Level Media

