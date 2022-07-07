Police identify two persons of interest in murder of Oak Park woman

OAK PARK, Ill. — Police in Oak Park say they have identified two persons of interest in the murder of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan Bledsoe, shot and killed at a BP parking lot last month.

Police said they are not disclosing the identities of the two at this time.

At around 1:50 a.m., on June 22, police responded to a BP parking lot at 100 Chicago Ave. following reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found Bledsoe with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in Bledsoe’s vehicle.

The recent Oak River Forest High school graduate had planned to continue her studies at Howard University.

Interim Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said detectives are working on multiple leads with several other police departments and agencies on the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Oak Park PD at (708) 386-3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling (708) 434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip .

