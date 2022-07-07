ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Police identify two persons of interest in murder of Oak Park woman

By Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RL8q0_0gX4FlPR00

OAK PARK, Ill. — Police in Oak Park say they have identified two persons of interest in the murder of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan Bledsoe, shot and killed at a BP parking lot last month.

Police said they are not disclosing the identities of the two at this time.

Police: Oak Park teen robbed, killed in gas station parking lot

At around 1:50 a.m., on June 22, police responded to a BP parking lot at 100 Chicago Ave. following reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found Bledsoe with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in Bledsoe’s vehicle.

The recent Oak River Forest High school graduate had planned to continue her studies at Howard University.

Interim Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said detectives are working on multiple leads with several other police departments and agencies on the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Oak Park PD at (708) 386-3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling (708) 434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Would-be robber shot inside Roseland business, police say

A man was shot after he tried to rob a business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police. About noon, the 58-year-old tried to hold up the business in the 10300 block of South Calumet, but was shot by someone else inside, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Police looking for suspect who has robbed seniors at gunpoint in Gage Park alleys

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A word of caution to those on the Southwest Side. Police say someone has been preying on the ederly in Gage Park. Twice in recent days, what appears to be the same silver Kia has been used in armed robberies in alleys in the neighborhood, both caught on surveillance video. They occurred in the alleys behind 55th and Fairfield and 52nd and Artesian. The videos show a man jumping out of the car with a gun, robbing people.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot during altercation in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the leg during an altercation in Rogers Park Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of North Sheridan. At about 3:21 a.m., police say a 29-year-old woman was in a verbal altercation with a known female offender. The offender produced a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 27-year-old in South Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the South Loop. Martin Torres, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Torres fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Canal on September 17, 2021. The...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Bp#Oak River Forest#Howard University#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Man dies after crashing van into Hyde Park elementary school

CHICAGO – A man was found dead after crashing a van into a school on Chicago’s South Side Sunday morning. Police said the 60-year-old man was driving in the 5600 block of South Stony Island around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the man lost consciousness before crashing the car into Bret Harte Elementary School in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

31-year-old man wounded in Beverly shooting

CHICAGO — Police said a 31-year-old man was wounded early Sunday morning in a South Side shooting. According to 22nd District police, the 31-year-old was having an argument with another man near West 104th Street and Western Avenue. After the argument, the man shot at the 31-year-old several times and hit him once in the back before running away.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies After Van Crashes Into Chicago School, Officials Say

A driver has died after their van slammed into a school in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Chicago fire officials, a van crashed into the Bret Harte magnate school, located in the 1500 block of East 56th Street, early Sunday morning. The driver was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side. Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4 shot in River North

CHICAGO – Four people were were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Sunday morning in River North. According to police, the four people were outside Snickers Bar and Grill in the 400 block of North State Street around 1 a.m. at the time of the shooting. A witness told police a person in a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy