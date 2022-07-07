ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Several Central Coast restaurants receive $3,000 grant to stay open

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Restaurant Foundation and PG&E Corporation Foundation awarded nine Central Coast businesses $3,000 that are still struggling with pandemic-related problems.

Santa Cruz County:

  1. Cork And Fork Capitola – Capitola

San Benito County:

  1. Calavera Coffee – Hollister
  2. Inaka Japanese Restaurant – San Juan Bautista

Monterey County:

  1. Aquino's Birrieria – Pacific Grove
  2. English Ales Brewers – Marina
  3. La Movida – Salinas
  4. Main Street Bakery and Catering – Salinas
  5. Red's Donuts – Seaside
  6. The Oven Pizzeria – Seaside

This grant will help pay for equipment upgrades to help with maintenance, and to help with employee pay.

“Our hometown restaurants are the heartbeat of many local communities. They’re where we mark milestones, celebrate events big and small, and reconnect with family, friends, and coworkers. We’re grateful for the California Restaurant Foundation’s leadership in helping this important industry rebound and recover so we can all keep making memories together,” said PG&E Corporation Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer Carla Peterman.

