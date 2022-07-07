ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park parade shooting: Investigators release photo of gun found in Robert Crimo's vehicle

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Authorities in Lake County have released a photo that shows the gun that was found inside the suspected Highland Park parade shooter's vehicle after he was arrested Monday. The weapon found in the vehicle was different from the firearm used in the parade shooting. The...

www.fox32chicago.com

