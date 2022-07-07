Chesterfield Drone Park dedication set for Thursday evening after weather cancellation
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Parks and Recreation will be holding a dedication for a new drone park on Thursday evening.
The event will be held at the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy Park at 6 p.m. and will be free to the public.PREVIOUSLY: Rain postpones Chesterfield drone park dedication
The dedication was originally scheduled for June 22 but was postponed due to weather conditions.
