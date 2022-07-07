Chesterfield Drone Park dedication set for Thursday evening after weather cancellation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Parks and Recreation will be holding a dedication for a new drone park on Thursday evening.

The event will be held at the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy Park at 6 p.m. and will be free to the public.

The dedication was originally scheduled for June 22 but was postponed due to weather conditions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.