ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Drone Park dedication set for Thursday evening after weather cancellation

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ua0R2_0gX4DdQ300

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Parks and Recreation will be holding a dedication for a new drone park on Thursday evening.

The event will be held at the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy Park at 6 p.m. and will be free to the public.

PREVIOUSLY: Rain postpones Chesterfield drone park dedication

The dedication was originally scheduled for June 22 but was postponed due to weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
point2homes.com

5437 Zoe Ct, Richmond, Henrico County, VA, 23223

Welcome Home to 5437 Zoe Ct. Henrico, VA. This home awaits its new owner. This beautiful, well-maintained home provides 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enter the foyer and you are greeted by a formal living room. From there, you have a formal dining room that is conveniently located to the open kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. A great family living space is created just off the kitchen and next to the morning room. Upstairs, you have a wonderful owner's suite with a private bath and two large walk-in closets. There are two additional bedrooms and a Loft on the second level as well as an additional full bathroom. Situated on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous home is Energy Star Certified, and includes a tankless gas water heater. You don't want to miss this one!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dedication#Parks And Recreation#Chesterfield Drone Park#Nexstar Media Inc
WRIC - ABC 8News

Roads close in Petersburg due to Thursday flooding

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are warning travelers of road closures around the city due to flooding this evening. According to police, all drivers are urged to avoid the areas of Bank Street at Interstate 95, Washington Street at I-95, Bank Street at Washington Street, Crater Road at the I-95 on-ramp and Graham Road due to flooding.
PETERSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 south in Caroline County

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash Friday night closed Interstate 95 south in Caroline County. Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash happened near the Carmel Church exit. All southbound traffic was diverted to the Ladysmith exit to Route 1. Traffic was backed up about four miles from...
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield County Police Chief reunites dog with family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey Katz inadvertently ended up reuniting a lost dog on Friday. Last week, Katz, wrote in a Facebook post that he would personally cover the adoption costs for the first ten families that decide to adopt a new furry family member starting on Friday, July 1. The Chesterfield County Animal Services was offering $10 adoptions on July 2 and Katz wanted to help.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

City leaders break ground on community center addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond leaders broke ground on a new community center in the city’s Fulton Hill neighborhood, not far from Rocketts Landing. The Powhatan Community Center will be renovated and another 1,200 square feet added with new acoustical ceilings and light fixtures. The project is expected to...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Woman injured in Petersburg shooting Saturday night

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is hurt after a shooting in Petersburg Saturday night. According to the Petersburg Police Department, officers were notified that a person had been shot in the 500 block of Mingea Street at 9:46 P.M. The victim was located and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy