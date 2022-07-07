ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Department Of Corrections debuts new notification tool for crime victims to track inmate sentences

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOeyV_0gX4DX4Z00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Victims of crime can now have a bit more peace of mind and stay up to date on changes to the sentencing of their perpetrators thanks to a new notification program from the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Victim Services Unit.

The program, called Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion (NAAVI), is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of inmates incarcerated within VADOC.

Crime victims can register online to receive updates on one or more inmates via email, text, phone, or mail . Once registered, users can customize their online profile and specify how and when they want to be
notified about VADOC inmate status changes. Notifications are available in both English and Spanish.

“The new system represents a dramatic move forward for VADOC’s Victim Services Unit as we continue to improve the support and resources we offer to crime victims,” said Amber Leake, VADOC’s Victim Services Director. “NAAVI will provide the victims of crime in Virginia the opportunity to access all the essential post-sentencing services and information they may need.”

Henrico residents react after car theft, trespassing, vehicle break-ins near West Broad Village, suspect still at large

NAAVI provides notifications regarding inmates who have been sentenced to serve 12 months or more within the VADOC system. However, the system does not include notifications for probationers or parolees. While NAAVI does not provide alerts for inmates caused in local or regional jails, victims can still register for updates on these inmates through VINE .

Mother living her worst nightmare as 16-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself

Crime victims can voluntarily register online . More information can be found at the Victim
Service page on the VADOC website. Introductory videos are available on VADOC’s YouTube
channel in English and Spanish .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVR CBS 6

Some upset by rollback of expanded early inmate release in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Virginians are rallying against a new law that went into effect July first that rolls back expanded early inmate release. Jennifer Dalton of Ignite Justice put on the rally in Echo Lake Park Saturday morning. Dalton said she had to gather advocacy groups together following the sudden rollback of a law that would let some incarnated people out early.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WSLS

Deadly drug on the rise in Virginia, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s drug epidemic is the deadliest it has ever been. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021. That’s a new record high, with overdose deaths jumping 28.5% from the same period a year earlier.
DANVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia 18-year-old charged with abduction in Fourth of July burglary

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia 18-year-old is behind bars, charged with abduction and burglary after an incident that occurred on Monday, July 4. According to the Prince William County Police Department, 18-year-old Courtney Lavonte Orange was arrested Monday night after he entered a home on the 13600 block of Lynn Street through the unlocked back door and flashed a firearm at two people inside – the person who called the police, and a 19-year-old woman.
wfxrtv.com

Gang members found guilty of kidnapping, murdering two Virginia teens

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) — Five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, were convicted late Monday evening after being accused of kidnapping and violently killing two Virginia teenagers back in 2016, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The statement released by the DOJ...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Sentencing#Nexstar#Vadoc#Victim Services Unit
WAVY News 10

Virginia State Police investigating interstate shootings

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Virginia State Police investigating interstate shootings. Hampton man stops Navy sailor from suicide attempt. Portsmouth leaders host town hall addressing recent …. 10 On Your Side assists Norfolk man in poor conditions …. Suffolk bar & restaurant owners want entertainment …. Portsmouth Town Hall...
Daily Voice

Virginia Rapper Wanted On Weapons Charge: U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to find a Virginia rapper who is wanted on a federal weapons charge, authorities said. William “Mike” Burgess, a Norfolk rapper who goes by the name POWER$$$ and MIC POWER$$$, is considered to be armed and dangerous, the U.S. Marshal Service said. Agents say you should not approach him.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Department of Agriculture expanding spotted Lanternfly quarantine

The first spotted Lanternfly in the United States was found in Pennsylvania in 2014, and the first one in Virginia was found in 2018 in Frederick County. The Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine was established a year later to slow the spread of the invasive insect, as well as to protect businesses who would otherwise have to impose restrictions on products shipped to and from areas it inhabits.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Hinton News

Virginia man arrested in Summers County

Hinton WV (Hinton News) A Virginia man was arrested in Summers County on Friday, July 1. The individual, George Everett Treadway Jr., is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and transport of a controlled substance into the state. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic altercation. The responding officer received advisement that Treadway had left the scene in his vehicle. Before reaching the residence, the officer spotted Treadway and performed a traffic stop. The officer notes that he could smell the distinct scent of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
thecentersquare.com

Northern Virginia town adopts gun buyback ordinance

(The Center Square) – A town in northern Virginia has adopted a gun buyback ordinance, which will allow residents to receive compensation for giving unwanted firearms to the town. The Dumfries Town Council approved the gun buyback program at a meeting this week. The ordinance the council adopted authorizes...
DUMFRIES, VA
WDBJ7.com

Eviction rates on the rise in Roanoke and across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley received a $400,000 grant from the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust to help prevent homelessness. It comes as eviction rates are skyrocketing across the state. The grant money is going to be used to hire more lawyers and...
ROANOKE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State Police Investigate Single Vehicle Crash That Results In A Fatality

On Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 9:53 a.m. the state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash in Brunswick County that had resulted in a fatality. The driver and sole occupant of a 2009 Toyota Camry, 16 year old male, was traveling southbound on Tanner Town Road at a high rate of speed, when he lost control, ran off the roadway and overcorrected, striking an embankment. Upon striking the embankment, the vehicle began to overturn several times, ejecting the 16 year old driver.
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy