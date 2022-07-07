ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

RECALL: Cookie packages sold at Target may contain wrong cookies

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbxMC_0gX4DNUX00

(NEXSTAR) — Favorite Day’s Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which are sold at Target stores nationwide, are being recalled by owner J&M Foods because some product may contain the wrong cookies — and undisclosed allergens.

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages with UPC code 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code BB 18-Apr-2023. The company says about 1,464 units may contain chocolate chip cookies instead of shortbread cookies. Because of this, potential allergens like soy and eggs are not listed on the packaging.

Brewery crafts ‘hurricane season’ beer to educate drinkers on severe weather safety

Target is aware of the issue and has removed the product from stock both in-store and online, J&M Foods says. This particular product is the only Favorite Day item affected.

The company says there haven’t been any allergic reactions reported. If you have any questions, you can call J&M Foods at (800) 264-2278 for a refund.

View more images of the product below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxnVp_0gX4DNUX00
    J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1991fs_0gX4DNUX00
    J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ik8Pi_0gX4DNUX00
    J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNaTn_0gX4DNUX00
    J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Beer#Food Drink#J M Foods#Upc#Nexstar Media Inc
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent salad recall: Check your fridge because these salads can make you very sick

Customers who purchased Northern Tier Bakery ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products recently should know the company initiated a recall for about 905 pounds of salad. The action follows testing that has revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on samples. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in certain groups of people. Whenever it appears in food and drinks, Listeria triggers product recalls.
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

CVS Recalls Product Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

A CVS Health essential might have some unwanted ingredients according to this latest recall from the FDA. The product in question is the CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, with the contamination being microbial bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. Ingestion of the bacteria could lead to invasive infections due...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Cookies Brand Recalls Multiple Products Over Presence of Plastic

Even more cookies are being pulled from store shelves in Canada. Just days after consumers were alerted to a recall of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on July 1 that Enjoy Life has recalled multiple bakery products, including cookies, due to the possible presence of plastic.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Panera Bread Product Recalled

One product is being recalled, according to a new notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The food in question is Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which is not sold in the chain's restaurants. That distinction means that Panera Bread in-store customers can rest easy. However, it is sold in grocery stores, so those who are fans of the brand's at-home offerings should read ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
Popculture

Protein Bars Recalled Due to E. coli Risk

Thousands of protein bars are now being pulled from store shelves after it was found the snack could potentially make consumers sick. Built Brands, LLC. on June 10 issued a recall of its Banana Cream Pie Puffs protein bar after it was discovered the bars may be contaminated with E. coli, which has the potential to cause serious illness.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Peach Recall: What to Know

A huge supply of peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas were recalled throughout May, and health officials are trying to track them all down. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has published the details on peaches sold by Brookshire Grocery Grocery company and how to identify them. The fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
LOUISIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy