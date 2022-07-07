ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July cause house fire

By Jeremy J. Ford
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July cost a man his home.

The fire broke out near Russell and Spencer and neighbors that spoke to 8 News Now said there were a lot of illegal fireworks in the air.

The fire occurred at around 10 p.m. on July 4 after illegal fireworks came down and landed on the roof, which ignited the shingles.

“That’s concerning you know because if it’s a block away, imagine the houses that do not have a fire station in close proximity,” said neighbor Gabriel Fernandez.

Neighbors like Fernandez said that in this situation, it was a good thing there were firefighters close by.

“So, that’s a comforting feeling. Somebody is at least going to respond as quick as possible when there is a fire,” added Fernandez. “But I’m concerned if it’s a firework issue, that’s something that has to be addressed. Something that has to be enforced, if it’s caused by illegal fireworks.”

A friend of the man who owns the home told 8 News Now that it’s a total loss with the majority of the items inside damaged and the homeowner is also missing his cat.

