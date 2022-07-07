ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania state budget: Lawmakers believe deal is close

By George Stockburger, Dennis Owens
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442HtC_0gX4CsRv00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers believe a deal on the Pennsylvania state budget is close to completion after missing the June 30 deadline.

Rep. Mary Isaacson (D-Philadelphia) says members are being told they are “very close” to coming to a final agreement. Isaacson says despite policy issues impeding the negotiations, priorities are being met for both sides.

“People get lost on some of their policy priorities and they’re sticking their nose into the budget process with that,” said Isaacson. “We need to make sure we separate the two.”

Pa. budget: UPitt fetal tissue research holding up deal, lawmakers optimistic

Democratic House Appropriations Chairman Matt Bradford says there is now mostly agreement on an increase in education funding, which was a sticking point, but he said a big problem has been an attempt by Republicans to hold up funding for the University of Pittsburg because of research it does with fetal tissue.

Lawmakers hope to have the budget done by the end of the week, possibly Friday.

“Tonight is the night,” said State Senator Mario Scavello (R-Monroe/Northampton). “Tonight and tomorrow we’re gonna go through everything.”

Scavello has dealt with 21 state budgets and says he’s still waiting to learn what’s in it. He said he’s not worried about the university funding, but is more concerned with the state’s financial future and Governor Wolf cementing his legacy with a spending spree.

“(Wolf) is gonna get quite a bit of what he wants but you can’t give him everything because you gotta look at the future. He’s not here next year.”

Pennsylvania’s next governor will be decided in the November 8 election with Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro facing Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 4

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania Senate seeks to declare state constitution provides no right to an abortion

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Voters could be asked as early as the spring to weigh in on five significant amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution, including one that would require voters to show ID every time they vote and another that asserts the state’s charter does not protect abortion access. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them inside, close enough to see any canvassing and pre-canvassing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

Governor signs new Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf signed a $43-billion spending plan into on Friday night. It’s a budget that state lawmakers approved more than a week after the new fiscal year started. Pennsylvania will increase funding for public schools and long-term care facilities. The new budget includes money for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTAJ

Lawmakers move state abortion amendment closer to 2023 vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to have voters decide whether to add a provision the Pennsylvania Constitution to say it does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions passed the Legislature on Friday and could be on the ballot next spring. The language was among five proposed Republican-written amendments that were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pa. lawmakers react to state budget agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
WTAJ

Court blocks Pennsylvania’s carbon emissions plan

(AP) — A state court temporarily blocked Pennsylvania from participating in a regional carbon pricing program to combat climate change, ruling Friday in favor of coal-related interests that argue the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf is seeking to impose an unlawful tax. Commonwealth Court granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the Wolf administration from “implementing, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs state budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed the state budget Friday evening. In a tweet, he said, "I'm proud that this budget makes a historic $1.8 billion increase in education funding — bringing the total investment my administration has made in education at all levels to more than $3.7 billion."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA Senate approves bill preventing taxpayer funding for abortion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Senate approved a bill on Friday protecting the right of voters and their elected officials to determine the state’s abortion laws. Senate Bill 106 reaffirms that Pennsylvania’s Constitution grants no right to taxpayer funding for abortion or any other right relating to abortion. “This legislation preserves critical checks and balances,” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Process#Upitt#Republicans#State
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget: Signs of trouble emerge late in talks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers hoped to start wrapping up the state budget Thursday, but Senate Republican leaders issued an ominous statement about a potential deadlock one week after the annual spending plan was due to be completed. Overnight negotiations produced an early morning email to reporters from Erica Clayton Wright, communications director for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa.’s 2022-23 budget package spends, saves money in record ways

It is what some might call a Christmas in July budget. The proposed $45.2 billion spending plan that is teed up for a vote by the state Senate on Friday is one like Pennsylvania has not seen in years. It showers funding increases across almost all areas of the state budget – especially in education – while also tucking away a tidy sum to sustain the increased investments in the event of an economic downturn.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania should join a convention of states to stop federal tyranny | Opinion

After 1776 our ancestors stood up to injustice and tyranny and in ways great and small did their duty to win freedom in the revolution and establish freedom with documents like the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. These founders were successful people living in a land that was more prosperous and freer than most countries in the world. Yet they risked their lives and the lives and well-being of their families to do what they clearly saw as their duty.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Pennsylvania transgender athlete bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” calling it “discriminatory transphobic legislation.” House Bill 972 would’ve required an entity or public institution to designate sports as for males, boys, or men; female, women, or girls; or co-ed or mixed. The bill also restricted “students of the male […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana law

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A new bill is proposing changes to the current medical marijuana laws in Pennsylvania. Currently, the Commonwealth has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone driving with THC (the psychoactive chemical in marijuana) in their system. However, advocates for Senate Bill 167 say that even when the intoxicating effects of marijuana wear off, THC […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What is the independent state legislature doctrine, and why does it matter for Pa.?

HARRISBURG — The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a case that could reshape election policy across the country, including in Pennsylvania. At issue is an extreme legal doctrine that would give state legislatures unchecked power over elections and political maps — an idea at least four justices have signaled support for. Here’s what you need to know about the case and what a favorable ruling would mean for the state:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy