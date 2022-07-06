ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A TikTok trend has NC teenagers wearing suits to see the new ‘Minions’ movie

By Evan Moore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the latest installment in the Despicable Me film franchise, broke box office records this weekend. The film made an estimated $125 million in the U.S., a record for the biggest opening over the Fourth of July weekend, CNN Business reported. While the yellow...

