Las Vegas police asking for help to identify Red Rock horse shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help to identify a suspect who has shot and killed four horses at close range.

On Wednesday, LVMPD uploaded a video to their Twitter account of Lt. David Valenta from the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit asking the public if they recognize the suspect in the surveillance video.

The shootings took place at the Cowboy Trail Rides in the Red Rock Conservation area in January, March, June, and the early morning hours of July 4, 2022.

The shootings occurred at night and according to the police the shootings are intentional and the shooter is actively trying to conceal their identity by wearing a ski mask, gloves, and ear protection.

According to the police, the shooter is believed to park in the area and then walk to the horse corral to shoot the horses at close range.

This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous according to the police. LVMPD is asking citizens to watch the surveillance video, and if anything seems familiar or if you have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit at (702)-828-3364 or email animalcruelty@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at (702)-385-5555.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.