Detroit police officer, suspect shot on city's west side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say a Detroit police officer and a suspect have been shot near Joy Road and Marlowe Street on the city’s west side.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Authorities did not say who fired shots or what prompted the situation Wednesday evening.

Their conditions were not disclosed.

Michigan State Police say the shooting happened at 14275 Joy, a block west of Hubbell Avenue, just before 8 p.m.

It was not clear whether anyone had been killed, though MSP officials said Special Investigation Section Homicide Task Force detectives were heading to the scene, along with MSP canines and Metro South troopers to assist with the crime scene.

Officials are telling the public to avoid the area as the investigation is underway.

