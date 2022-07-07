ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Detroit police officer, suspect shot on city's west side

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExIJd_0gX4CI7700

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say a Detroit police officer and a suspect have been shot near Joy Road and Marlowe Street on the city’s west side.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Authorities did not say who fired shots or what prompted the situation Wednesday evening.

Their conditions were not disclosed.

Michigan State Police say the shooting happened at 14275 Joy, a block west of Hubbell Avenue, just before 8 p.m.

It was not clear whether anyone had been killed, though MSP officials said Special Investigation Section Homicide Task Force detectives were heading to the scene, along with MSP canines and Metro South troopers to assist with the crime scene.

Officials are telling the public to avoid the area as the investigation is underway.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest details on this developing story.

Comments / 2

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

14-year-old girl fatally shot in Detroit apartment, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Detroit apartment complex Sunday morning. According to officials, a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed around 4:10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive. The Detroit Police Department said that a group...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#West Side#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Violent Crime#Hubbell Avenue#Msp#Wwj Newsradio
fox2detroit.com

4 injured in shooting in Detroit’s Midtown

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four men were injured in a shooting in Detroit's Midtown. The shooting happened Friday night on 2nd Ave near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. According to Detroit police, the four men were standing outside the location when an unknown car drove by and fired shots. Police...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man found dead in Detroit after wife's death at Southfield home

Southfield police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman whose husband was later found dead in Detroit. About 1 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 21000 block of Avon Lane for a death investigation. Initially, the lead on-scene investigator believed the deceased Southfield woman had passed from natural causes.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy