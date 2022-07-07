ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Prime members to get free food deliveries through Grubhub deal

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDpZP_0gX4BlYH00
A delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(The Hill) — Amazon and Grubhub announced a deal Wednesday that will allow Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States to get free delivery from certain restaurants.

The e-commerce giant also has an option to purchase a 2% stake in Grubhub as part of the deal. Amazon can purchase a further 13% stake at a “formula-based price,” calculated primarily by the number of new customers added in the deal.

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to sign up for a free one-year membership of Grubhub’s premium service starting Wednesday, according to a press release from Just Eat Takeaway.com, the Dutch company that owns Grubhub.

“I am incredibly excited to announce this collaboration with Amazon that will help Grubhub continue to deliver on our long-standing mission to connect more diners with local restaurants,” Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt said in a statement.

The deal comes as the food-delivery industry struggles after the surge in demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic abates.

Just Eat has been considering a sale of Grubhub just over a year after purchasing the platform for $7.3 billion. Grubhub lost roughly $410 million in 2021.

News of the deal sent shares of Grubhub’s competitors down Wednesday, with Uber sliding more than 3% and DoorDash falling by 9%.

Amazon has previously added food delivery perks to Prime members in the United Kingdom and Ireland through a partnership with Deliveroo.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

From dead roaches and mold to the perfect 100: Chatham County food service report from June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eating out? You might want to check the restaurant’s inspection score on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website beforehand. Locally, Chatham County Environmental Health Services ensures food service businesses are operating successfully by inspecting them. They make sure all of the food code rules are followed and educate those who have issues coming into compliance.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Amazon Prime Members#United States#Food Drink#Dutch#Eat#Doordash
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Amazon
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
Mashed

Wendy's Drive-Thru Employees Hate It When You Do This

All hail the fast-food drive-thru. Some days, it's where we get our coffee in the morning, our lunch while on a break at midday, and our pre-supper snack for the commute home. If time is super tight and you're in a major rush, you might want to hit up KFC and its fast lane. The fried chicken empire came out ahead of nine other fast-food outlets in the drive-thru wait time department, averaging 283.3 seconds — or just over four-and-a-half minutes — according to a study by SeeLevel HX. It could be argued that Chick-fil-A is worth waiting for, but the fried chicken giant came in last of the 10 fast-food brands surveyed (488.8 seconds, or just over eight minutes — ouch). McDonald's, the most popular fast-food chain in the country (per QSR Magazine) came in sixth (349.3 seconds) and Wendy's showed up at eighth (358.7 seconds).
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

What You Need To Know About Grubhub's Amazon Prime Deal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. This year, Amazon's annual Prime Day is actually a two-day event that will take place on July 12 and 13, according to a recent press release. It officially begins at 3 a.m. ET on July 12, but pre-Prime Day sales have already been rolling since June 21, per Consumer Reports. You have to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals, and if you are already, congratulations, because Prime Day offers some legit great deals. However, money expert Clark Howard advises shoppers to stay alert for so-called deals that aren't actually so good. Plus, Amazon also occasionally vexes its Prime members with new and unanticipated charges, such as instating a Whole Foods delivery fee for Prime members.
BUSINESS
Vox

Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire

Amazon is facing a looming crisis: It could run out of people to hire in its US warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.
PHOENIX, AZ
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy