San Jose, CA

Why Mike Grier's Hiring as First Black General Manager Made NHL History

By Charlotte Edmonds
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Jose Sharks named former player Mike Grier their next general manager on Tuesday. Grier is the first Black general manager in the league’s 102 year history. The Sharks finished this past season in 6th place in the Pacific Division standings. According to hockey historian and author...

