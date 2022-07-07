City, developer would share cost of East 5th Street extension design

The developer of a large multifamily project would help pay to design a connection between East Church and East Fifth streets, under a proposed agreement with the city.

FPC East Church LLC is developing the five-building, 350-unit East Church Residences project on nearly 20 acres along East Church Street. It has proposed splitting the cost of the preliminary design for an extension of East Fifth Street.

Deputy Director of Public Works Tracy Coleman briefed the mayor and aldermen on the proposal at a workshop Wednesday.

If approved by the aldermen, the agreement is expected to cost the city $21,200.

The city’s comprehensive plan calls for East Fifth Street to be extended along a road named County Lane, which runs from near the intersection of East Fifth Street and Pine Avenue to East Church Street on the east side of the city.

Because of several development projects in the area, the newly extended Fifth Street is expected to become an important east-west corridor for traffic in the city, according to a report prepared by the city staff.

The developer is already required to design and build frontage improvements for its project and half of the improvements to County Lane, Coleman told the mayor and aldermen Wednesday.

The city has budgeted money in its Capital Improvements Plan for the rest of the design and construction of the rest of the new road.

Under the proposed agreement, the city and the developer would split the cost of the Fifth Street extension.

Such agreements often include improved timing, less staff time, better efficiency and overall savings on a project, according to the staff report.

The agreement would let the city decide whether to proceed to final design on the project, Coleman said.

The city had allocated $200,000 in its capital plan for design of the project, according to the staff report.

The design and construction of the full project is expected to cost $1.85 million.

After Wednesday’s workshop, the agreement would move to a public hearing “in the not too distant future,” Mayor Michael O’Connor said.