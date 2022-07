Starting Tuesday, a Costco deal for New Jersey drivers is now over, as for the first time in 18 years drivers in the state will have to show proof of membership to buy gas. While this had been the standard across the U.S., the wholesale giant had allowed everyone in the Garden State to buy gas at their relatively low prices since 2004. In June, the company announced they were ending this exception and treating New Jersey customers the same as those everywhere else.

GAS PRICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO