Thomas County, GA

Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say

By Jaclyn Harold
WCTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - 22-year-old Tamoris Hammock, 23-year-old Montavios Morris and 17-year-old Jacoby Hammock were all arrested on June 16. Investigators with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) now believe the two older brothers carried out sixteen armed robberies and two burglaries. The younger brother, Jacoby, acted...

Comments / 7

