'Too much gun violence in city,' Detroit chief says as officer fatally shot

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — A Detroit officer and a suspect, who police said was "indiscriminately" firing shots, were killed Wednesday night on the city's west side, the police chief said, prompting him and other city leaders to decry rising gun violence. Standing outside Sinai-Grace Hospital hours after what he called...

www.detroitnews.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClickOnDetroit.com

14-year-old girl fatally shot in Detroit apartment, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Detroit apartment complex Sunday morning. According to officials, a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed around 4:10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive. The Detroit Police Department said that a group...
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

4 injured in shooting in Detroit’s Midtown

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four men were injured in a shooting in Detroit's Midtown. The shooting happened Friday night on 2nd Ave near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. According to Detroit police, the four men were standing outside the location when an unknown car drove by and fired shots. Police...
Person
Mike Duggan
Person
James White
Detroit News

Detroit cop fatally shot by 19-year-old, chief says: 'This is unacceptable'

Detroit — Detroit Police Chief James White expressed grief and frustration Thursday at a press conference discussing the 231st Detroit police officer to be killed in the line of duty. Officer Loren Courts, 40, and a 19-year-old suspect, who police said was "indiscriminately" firing shots Wednesday night, died after...
Detroit News

Police: Man who killed Detroit officer was suspect in Eastpointe shooting

Eastpointe — Macomb County authorities were pursuing charges against Ehmani Davis in connection with a nonfatal shooting last month in Eastpointe when the 19-year-old pulled the trigger Wednesday night, killing Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts. Davis had been under investigation since June 21 for allegedly opening fire on an...
Detroit News

'Officer down': Harrowing details of how an ambush led to Detroit cop's death

Detroit — With blood pouring out of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts' neck from a gunshot wound and the armed gunman approaching from behind, fellow officer Amanda Hudgens was faced with a split-second, life-or-death decision. Should the five-year Detroit police veteran continue pressing her fingers to the wound to...
Detroit News

Man found dead in Detroit after wife's death at Southfield home

Southfield police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman whose husband was later found dead in Detroit. About 1 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 21000 block of Avon Lane for a death investigation. Initially, the lead on-scene investigator believed the deceased Southfield woman had passed from natural causes.
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate After Man Shot At On I-75 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on I-75 in Detroit. The incident happened on southbound I-75 near Clay. MSP officials say the man reported hearing gunfire hit his vehicle, and one of the rounds went through his windshield, causing the glass to strike him. According to police, the man described the suspect vehicle as a black Charger. In addition to this, he described the suspect as a Black male who was hanging out of the rear passenger window and shooting at him. The driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The suspect vehicle continued to drive southbound on I-75. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed this incident they are asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Community compassion: Donations pass $50,000 goal for slain Detroit officer Loren Courts' family

More than 930 people touched by this week's ambush shooting that killed a 40-year-old police officer have given over $59,000 to help his widow, son and daughter. "The family needs time to heal and process his loss without having to worry about bills, groceries and other costs," a sister-in-law of Loren Courts posts with a GoFundMe appeal that exceeds its $50,000 goal in under two days.
deadlinedetroit.com

The Draco semi-automatic used in fatal ambush of Detroit cop: 'It's there to do carnage'

Ehmani Mack Davis was firing a Draco pistol with a 30-round magazine when he fatally shot a Detroit Police officer in the neck Wednesday night, the department's chief says. The semi-automatic weapon that killed Loren Courts, a 40-year-old married father of two, is imported from Romania by a Florida dealer and seen increasingly on city streets, authorities say.
