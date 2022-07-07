ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford and PG&E study how F-150 Lightning might support the grid, not just the home

By Bengt Halvorson, Green Car Reports
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOJCC_0gX498RG00

(Green Car Reports) – While bidirectional charging remains at the hypothetical or developmental stages for some automakers, it’s almost here for Ford and its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. A new partnership between Ford and California utility PG&E is aiming to take that functionality to the next stage: the electrical grid.

Ford plans the first installations of its Intelligent Backup Power hardware for the F-150 Lightning this spring. The feature will turn some of the electric trucks into intelligent backup power banks capable of powering the home for up to 10 days.

That will make the Ford electric truck the first EV in the U.S. market capable of such a task, with officially OEM-supported equipment.

Through what the companies call “an early adopter opportunity” in “a small number of customers’ homes” PG&E will explore how that system interconnects with the grid, and how the functionality enabled with bidirectional charging might support resiliency during grid outages.

The two companies have yet to release details on additional hardware for this study. As it is, the Lightning’s configuration requires an 80-amp Charge Station Pro smart-charger, and it will use a dark-start battery and transfer switch, with a power inverter, for getting power flowing into the home at up to 9.6 kw in the event of a loss of grid power. PG&E also hopes “to learn more about the overall customer experience,” which will inform future collaborations, likely on a larger scale.

Ford’s preferred installer for the hardware is Sunrun, which can potentially install and configure solar at the same time, so it’s likely the actual home configurations will vary greatly among Lightning customers who use the functionality.

Ford may be in the lead here, but it isn’t the only one studying such a possibility, even with this utility. GM and PG&E announced a project earlier that will allow “a small subset” of customers’ homes to receive power from their EV during a power outage. Although that project aims to deploy the associated hardware by this summer, with a wider pilot program later this year, none of it is currently available to customers in the way the Ford system is.

PG&E operates in a space that includes many American EV early adopters. According to it, one in five EVs in the U.S. are on the road within the company’s service area, spanning Northern and Central California. Supporting hardware for bidirectional charging has been a long time coming in the U.S. and requires the support of utilities, so this project could potentially lead to others around the country once the advantages become apparent.

The utility notes that the electricity that fuels California’s EVs is among the cleanest energy mixes in the country, with 93% of its 2021 mix coming from greenhouse-gas-free sources.

This story originally appeared on Green Car reports.

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Why Is Nobody Buying the 2022 Honda Ridgeline?

The Honda Ridgeline has long been Honda’s version of a mid-size truck. It is based on the same platform that the Honda Pilot rides on and it has consistently been praised by critics. But, a comfortable ride and convenient features have not led to this pickup truck selling that well. The Ridgeline is typically in last place when it comes to sales, and the question should be asked why exactly is that? Is the 2022 Honda Ridgeline not a good pickup truck?
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Pg E#Ford Trucks#Vehicles#F 150 Lightning
MotorBiscuit

No One is Buying Full-Size Pickup Trucks

Full-size pickup trucks are not having a great year. Sales of every brand and model of full-size pickup truck are lower than they were this time last year. At the same time, several midsize and compact pickup trucks are enjoying sales booms. Chevy, Ram, and Ford’s full-size truck sales are...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
The Verge

Dead solar panels are about to become a lot more valuable

In the coming years, recyclers will hopefully be able to mine billions of dollars worth of materials from discarded solar panels, according to a new analysis published this week. That should ease bottlenecks in the supply chain for solar panels while also making the panels themselves more sustainable. Right now,...
ENVIRONMENT
MotorTrend Magazine

Freaky Ford 300 Inline-Six Topped With Sliced-and-Diced Chevy LS Head

Yeah, LS-swap this and LS-swap that. But what if you just want to swap part of an LS? Is that still an LS swap? Well, we're here to find out with an engine build that is so far out in left field that it actually occupies another ZIP code. Enter Ken Hutchison and his out-of -the-box 300-inch Ford inline-six engine build. As Hutchison told us, "My interest in classic inline six-cylinder engines was sparked in 2017 when my dad pulled his 1985 Chevrolet S10 pickup from storage. He had stuffed a Chevy 292 straight-six into it, even though the S10 was only a few years old at the time. He wanted to get it running, and I got that, but the engine swap led me to the question that every gearhead at the time would ask: 'Dad, why aren't we LS swapping it?'"
CARS
MotorBiscuit

One Truck Maker’s 2022 Quality Ratings Tanked

JD Power is a consumer site that does its yearly Initial Quality Study ratings for cars and trucks. Last year, Ram topped that list. For 2022, it dropped farther down the list for quality than any brand ever in JD Power’s history. Ram tanked from number one to 18th in the rankings. What is so different about the 2022 Ram that would drop its quality this far? Or is it something else?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

AM Radio Absence: Here’s Why EVs Don’t Have AM Radio

There are plenty of positive reasons to buy an electric car. However, keen-eyed EV shoppers or owners will note that most EVs don’t have AM radio. Unfortunately, some EV owners may not realize that AM stations aren’t an option until after they purchase the car. Though AM radio is not the most popular, plenty of folks still use it, so if you’re an AM radio listener, you might not want to buy an EV.
TECHNOLOGY
thecentersquare.com

Political fallout follows California's concealed carry data leak

Tim Sylvester, a self-described gun collector in California’s Central Valley, is incensed by last week’s admission by California’s Department of Justice that it made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners, likely including his own. “It’s a breach of trust,” Sylvester, an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

The Lost Art of Tire Shaving

Tire shaving, or truing, is something that you don't hear much about these days, and it's increasingly difficult to find any tire shops that even know what it is, let alone how to do it. Yet, with many hot-rodders opting for bias-ply tires, and just as many people going racing, it's more essential than ever. Few bias-ply tires are perfectly round or well-balanced, and if you want your traditional hot rod or race car to perform as well as it can and should, it pays to shave and balance them. The same is true for truck tires fitted to duallies and recreational vehicles.
PASADENA, CA
KREX

Texas governor orders troopers, Guard members to return migrants to border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered state troopers and Texas National Guard troops to return undocumented migrants back to the border, but migrant advocates tell Border Report that would be a violation of powers because federal authorities are tasked with the transport of those who are illegally in the country, and they worry about this prompting racial profiling.
TEXAS STATE
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy