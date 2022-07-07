ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

RECALL: Cookie packages sold at Target may contain wrong cookies

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBUsE_0gX494uM00

(NEXSTAR) — Favorite Day’s Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which are sold at Target stores nationwide, are being recalled by owner J&M Foods because some product may contain the wrong cookies — and undisclosed allergens.

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages with UPC code 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code BB 18-Apr-2023. The company says about 1,464 units may contain chocolate chip cookies instead of shortbread cookies. Because of this, potential allergens like soy and eggs are not listed on the packaging.

Target is aware of the issue and has removed the product from stock both in-store and online, J&M Foods says. This particular product is the only Favorite Day item affected.

The company says there haven’t been any allergic reactions reported. If you have any questions, you can call J&M Foods at (800) 264-2278 for a refund.

View more images of the product below.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Verizon is sending free phones to certain customers

(KTLA) — If you get a new Verizon phone in the mail, it’s not a scam. The wireless company is sending new 4G LTE phones to customers still on Verizon’s 3G network. Verizon plans to shut down its 3G network at the end of the year, which means those 3G devices will no longer make or receive calls.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Beer#Food Drink#J M Foods#Upc
WWLP

Driver in Holyoke car crash has died

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver in a single car crash has died, Holyoke Police confirmed. The accident has caused a power outage for hundreds of utility customers in Holyoke Friday morning. Holyoke Police Lt. Andy DiNapoli told 22News a car struck a utility pole near the intersection of...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWLP

Gun applicants in New York will have to list social media accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”
POLITICS
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy