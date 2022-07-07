Abandoned house collapses on S 15th St.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An abandoned house on S 15th St. collapsed just after 7:00 pm Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Fred Hamblen with the Terre Haute Fire Dept. said there was a fire at the house about a month before.

Authorities are unsure of what caused the collapse, but an excavator has been requested on the property as soon as possible to demolish what is left of the house.

