Duluth, MN

Two juvenile males lodged in Arrowhead Juvenile Center

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuluth Police Officers confiscated illegal weapons from two juveniles on Wednesday afternoon. The officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E Upham Road at approximately 1:51 pm for a disturbance call involving two 17-year-old males....

www.wdio.com

FOX 21 Online

Juvenile Charged for the Murder of a 17-Year-Old in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A person was charged for the murder of a 17-year-old Duluth male after a shooting this weekend. The suspect was charged as a juvenile for murder in the second degree and for possession of a pistol by a minor. Witnesses stated that the victim went to an apartment on 16th Avenue East and 1st street with the intent to fight.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Laws for Vehicle Tinting in Minnesota

While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your state's laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Emergency detour lifted on Highway 210 in Cromwell

The detour in Cromwell has been removed, as workers finished up the emergency water main progect. Highway 210 has returned to its current construction traffic pattern with a single lane bypass controlled by signals. All residents and businesses have had their water restored. The Highway 210/73 Construction project is expected...
CROMWELL, MN
WDIO-TV

Men who died in motorcycle crash worked for city of Duluth

The city of Duluth lost two of its own during a crash last week in Rice Lake. According to a statement, Jacob Laurion was a Utility Operator, and had worked for the city since 2012. Steven Koslucher was a Safety Coordinator who had worked for the city since 2017. The...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Make Onion Rings From The Old London Inn In Duluth

I don't know if I am dating myself by talking about this, do you remember the old London Inn?. Bizapedia says London Inn Inc. first filed to do business in Duluth, Minnesota in 1963. They typically served fast food. Families and kids ate there. I mean high school and college-aged kids. Mostly on the weekends.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

New home for Hucklebeary in the HART district

A new home for Hucklebeary, and it's got quite the history in the HART district. On Thursday, Emily Ekstrom received the key from Penny Perry. Perry's sister Gail started Perry Framing in 1975, and it's been on Superior Street ever since. But she's sold the building to Ekstrom, who needed a new place for her popular boutique.
DULUTH, MN
Community Policy