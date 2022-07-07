ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Suspect related to deadly Fort Smith hit-and-run in custody

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrested a suspect on July 6 related to a deadly hit-and-run on July 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sssvF_0gX45zGe00
Dyllon Smith Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, police received warrants for the arrest of Dyllon Smith, 18, who was identified as a suspect in the hit-and-run.

The release says around 6 p.m. on July 6, Smith turned himself in at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on a charge of felony leaving the scene of a personal injury accident with serious injury.

William Kyzer was killed in the hit-and-run just before 1 p.m. on July 5 in the 2200 block of S. R Street and Jenny Lind Road.

The FSPD Accident Reconstruction and Criminal Investigations Divisions identified a suspect vehicle with the help of surveillance from an area business and located the vehicle abandoned in an area near S. 18th Street shortly afterward.

The release says the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released at its conclusion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Arrest made in Saturday shooting at Parsons Stadium in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A man is behind bars, suspected in the Saturday night shooting at Parsons stadium in Springdale. According to a press release from Springdale Police, around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, they responded to reports of a shooting at a concert being held at the stadium. Police said they...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Police: Woman hit by vehicle on Hwy. 64 in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Highway 64 in Van Buren. According to Captain Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department, a 40-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 64 and Crape Myrtle Road around 3 p.m. Friday, July 8.
VAN BUREN, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Smith, AR
5NEWS

Police: Body found in wooded area of Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Springdale police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind an apartment complex. According to Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department (SPD), around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers responded to an anonymous call about a body being found behind the Hudson Apartments on Thompson Street.
SPRINGDALE, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two people found dead in Muskogee house fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said two people were found dead in a house fire in Muskogee Thursday morning. MCSO received a call about the fire near East 68th Street South and South 45th Street East around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. MCSO said Tish Callahan,...
MUSKOGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#S R Street
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old in Booneville located

BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Booneville Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who left his home on July 4. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, William Frost is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen in a dark shirt and dark blue shorts and is believed to be in the Booneville or Magazine area.
BOONEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Fayetteville animal shelter closes after budget cuts

New details in personnel file of former Huntsville cop. WAFF requested the personnel file for the former Huntsville Police officer on January 13. The file was received on July 8. Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges. Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT. A Lauderdale County grand...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy