Letter: S.C. needs tougher gun laws

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Joe Wilson thinks President Biden should resign for “putting American families at risk.” In talks and newspaper columns, Wilson claims Biden’s immigration policies and Afghanistan withdrawal have undermined our safety. The war on terrorism is not over, Wilson claims. It has moved from Afghanistan “to...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

Hundreds descend on SC Statehouse ahead of hearing on possible abortion ban

COLUMBIA — The first of several legislative hearings on the future of abortion in South Carolina drew hours of testimony from doctors, pastors and average citizens who hit on morality, health care and privacy rights tied to the continued availability of the procedure. While no specific text is attached...
POLITICS
WCNC

South Carolina lawmakers to discuss stricter regulations on abortion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House will discuss two bills that would make impose stricter rules against abortion and people who seek them in the state. The first bill being discussed is the "Equal Protection at Conception - No Exceptions" Act, which would outlaw abortions at any stage of pregnancy with very few exceptions. As currently drafted, the bill would only allow abortions if the mother's life is at risk. It does not include an exemption for victims of rape or incest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

Dangerous and invasive tick raises alarm in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina public health and livestock officials have identified a large population of Asian longhorned ticks infesting a pasture at a cattle farm in York County. This invasive species of tick is not commonly found in the United States, and bites from these ticks have caused...
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

Jordan outraises incumbent Carr in Ga. attorney general race

ATLANTA (AP) — Not all the political money in Georgia is flowing to the marquee governor’s showdown between incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, or the U.S. Senate race where Republican challenger Herschel Walker is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. But some of the downballot candidates are operating on many fewer dollars, as they reported results Friday for the two months ended June 30.
GEORGIA STATE
#Guns#Gun Violence Archive#Cdc#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Americans#Dhec
The Associated Press

Georgia's Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate, swamping Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and pushing close to $50 million raised in the seven months since the Georgia Democrat announced her campaign in December. Abrams announced Friday that her direct campaign and its associated One Georgia committee raised $21.8 million during the two months ended June 30 and together had $18.5 million in cash on hand. That’s far more than the combined $6.8 million Kemp raised for his direct campaign and associated Georgians First committee. Kemp said he had $6.4 million in cash as of June 30. Abrams also said that One Georgia, a special state fundraising vehicle allowing her to collect unlimited contributions and coordinate spending with her campaign, raised $6.3 million before May.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Post and Courier

DMV to host first Real ID roadshow in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is partnering with Spartanburg County to host its first Real ID roadshow. The event will take place July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive. The roadshow will provide a mobile DMV for those who don’t want to wait in long lines.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
GEORGIA STATE
The Post and Courier

New state farmers market planned in Columbia with $4M boost from SC lawmakers

COLUMBIA — A new state farmers market is planned closer to downtown Columbia and already has received $4 million from the Legislature, The Post and Courier has learned. Lawmakers moved the money originally set aside for the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center expansion to fund a new farmers market on Bluff Road near the Atlas Road intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC

