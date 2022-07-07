Panthers Trade for Mayfield, What’s Future for Darnold?

Tonight on “Breaking with Brett Jensen,” Brett shares his thoughts on the Carolina Panthers acquisition of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been on the lookout for a new home since the Browns signed the controversial Deshaun Watson.

This trade has been a subject of discussion for months before it actually came to fruition, and Brett shares some of the details on how the deal finally got done — with the major sticking point coming around who should pay Mayfield’s salary next season.

Brett also shares what he thinks this move means for the Panthers organization as a whole (as they get set to possibly start their fourth different quarterback in the last four seasons), what this means for the embattled Sam Darnold and why he thinks neither player is the long-term solution for the franchise at football’s most important position.

